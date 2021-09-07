CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tampa Bay Rays rally from six down to beat Boston Red Sox in 10 innings

Nelson Cruz’s tiebreaking 10th-inning single helped Tampa Bay overcome a six-run deficit Monday, sending the visiting Rays past the Boston Red Sox 11-10 in a wild Labor Day matinee.

Cruz capped a three-RBI day by lining a single to right off Garrett Whitlock (7-3) to score Randy Arozarena, and pinch hitter Brandon Lowe looped a single to plate Cruz with the crucial markers.

Collin McHugh (6-1) pitched out of trouble in the ninth and got pinch hitter Kevin Plawecki to ground out with the bases full for the final out for the AL East-leading Rays (87-51).

Rookie Wander Franco notched his first career four-hit game — 4-for-6 with three runs — and Yandy Diaz posted three hits as the visitors totaled 19 hits.

Franco’s first-inning triple extended his on-base streak to 36 games, tying him with Mickey Mantle (1951-52) for the second-longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson (1956) holds the mark of 43.

Ryan Yarbrough surrendered seven runs and eight hits in two innings.

Taylor Motter doubled, tripled and scored twice, and Hunter Renfroe notched three hits and two RBIs for Boston (79-61).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFF0d_0boKWbHD00
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Starter Chris Sale toiled over 3 2/3 innings, yielding 10 hits and five runs — one earned — while fanning six and walking one.

In the first inning, Franco socked a one-out triple off the center field wall, and Cruz singled him in.

J.D. Martinez’s RBI single to center tied it in the 47-minute first frame, which saw home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez leave after taking a foul ball off his mask.

Sending a half dozen around in the second, Motter, Renfroe, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo each drove in a runner, and Dalbec doubled for two more as the home side pounded Yarbrough for a 7-1 lead.

Verdugo got under Cruz’s drive but lost it in the sun with the bases full in the fourth. The ball bounced off Verdugo’s glove in center — allowing three to score. Motter’s throw after the relay in sailed high above third to score Cruz for a 7-5 margin.

Jordan Luplow’s RBI single in the sixth trimmed it to 7-6, but Boston got the tally back on Renfroe’s single.

Arozarena drove in another unearned run in the seventh to make it 8-7, yet Jonathan Arauz posted his third home run.

Cruz rocked his 28th blast leading off the eighth, and Austin Meadows forced extra innings with an inside-the-park homer off the wall in center leading off the ninth.

–Field Level Media

FanSided

MLB Twitter reacts to Red Sox blowing six-run lead to the Rays

The Boston Red Sox blew a 7-1 lead to the Rays while giving up the game-tying run in the ninth inning on an inside-the-park home run. It’s funny how quickly fortunes can change in baseball. One minute, you’re scoring six runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead against a division rival. The next, you’re giving up an inside-the-park home run to tie the game in the ninth inning.
MLB
WDEA AM 1370

In Sale We Trust – Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 3-2 [VIDEO]

Red Sox ace Chris Sale did what an ace does, he provided a solid 6 inning start and helped stop the Red Sox losing streak and provide some much needed momentum for the Red Sox who have been ravaged by COVID. The Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night.
MLB
WCVB

Red Sox rally unravels in top of 9th as Indians score 5 in frame to beat Boston

BOSTON — Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning -- Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run -- and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with an 11-5 victory over the COVID-impacted Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Reyes added...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#Mickey#Starter Chris Sale#Los Angeles Dodgers#St Louis Cardinals#San Francisco Giants#Phillies
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Loss To Rays In 10 Innings Was ‘Great Bad Game’

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. In a tale of two ballgames, the Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings (and nearly five hours) on Monday at Fenway Park. Chris Sale had an up-and-down start, but the Red...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sentinel & Enterprise

Renfroe, Red Sox rally to avoid sweep by Rays

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night. Renfore’s big bat and strong...
MLB
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Renfroe's HR sends Boston Red Sox past Tampa Bay Rays 2-1

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, Wednesday night, Sept. 8. Renfore’s big bat...
MLB
audacy.com

Red Sox beat White Sox, 9-8, in 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning after belting a three-run homer in the third and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox, 9-8, on Saturday night. Shaw found out toward the end of batting practice that he was going to be...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Overcomes Extra-Inning Drama To Beat White Sox

Despite all the drama, the Red Sox pulled another one out. It took extra innings and four lead changes, but Boston overcame it all to defeat the Chicago White Sox 9-8 in the tenth inning, getting Josh Taylor out of a jam that saw runners on first and third with no outs.
MLB
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 9/13/21

Monday's main slate is comprised of seven games and marks the return of Clayton Kershaw, though he won't be a factor in DFS tonight due to a limited pitch count. This is a fairly wide open slate across the board, as there isn't necessarily a lot separating the top pitchers and stacks.
MLB
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez catching for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox listed Christian Vazquez as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Vazquez will handle catching duties for the Red Sox Monday while Kevin Plawecki takes the evening off. Vazquez will bat eighth in the Red Sox' rotation. Our models project Vazquez for 7.7...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers Monday

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to Seattle. Bogaerts and Rafael Devers went back-to-back in the eighth inning, but Boston's comeback fell short. This was Bogaerts' fourth game back after a stay on the COVID-19 injury list. The shortstop is 4-for-11 since his return.
MLB
