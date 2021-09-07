CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) to miss opener

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes will miss Week 1 with a hamstring injury, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

The Bengals open the season at home Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted Waynes with the 11th overall pick in 2015.

Waynes, 29, injured his right hamstring in practice in late August.

After signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals in March 2020, he missed all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in training camp.

NFL Power Rankings: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady lead their teams into Week 1

Wayne tallied 247 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 games (53 starts) during his five seasons with the Vikings (2015-19).

–Field Level Media

