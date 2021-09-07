CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ravens Sign TE Mark Andrews to Four-Year, $56 Million Extension

By Michael Shapiro
 9 days ago

Lamar Jackson's top target is sticking in Baltimore for years to come after signing a four-year deal.

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension with tight end Mark Andrews on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport .

Andrews, 26, is slated to earn more money than any tight end in football from 2022 to '25, per Rapoport.

Andrews was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He emerged as Lamar Jackson's top target in 2019, tallying 64 receptions and 10 touchdowns as Baltimore's quarterback won MVP. Andrews has scored 20 touchdowns since entering the NFL, and he's averaged 8.9 yards per target over the course of his career.

The Ravens enter 2021 seeking their fourth straight playoff appearance. They have reached the postseason nine times in 13 seasons under John Harbaugh since 2008, including a Super Bowl in February 2013 .

