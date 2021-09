Every week we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Baby Queen’s debut mixtape, The Yearbook. Bella Latham debuted as Baby Queen with her single “Internet Religion” only a little over a year ago in May 2020. It was a bold and telling song, examining internet culture and the façades we put on as we create and mask our identities online. The single was enough to mark Baby Queen as an artist to keep tabs on, especially as the contrast of her bleak lyrics and cheery guitar backdrops accentuated the pivotal topic in a fascinating way.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO