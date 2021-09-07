CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duane Brown back at practice for Seahawks ahead of opener

 9 days ago

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After more than a month as a spectator, left tackle Duane Brown was on the field as a participant as game week finally arrived for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Brown may not have received exactly what he wanted during his month of watching practice. But...

seattle Seahawks

Duane Brown "Ready To Go" & Other Things We Learned From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

The Seahawks kicked off their week of preparation for their regular-season opener with a Monday afternoon practice, and among those on the field was left tackle Duane Brown, who prior to this week had not practiced since reporting for the start of training camp, though he did take part in walkthroughs and team meetings throughout the past six weeks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Tyler Lockett took the Colts' two-high coverage apart with an amazing catch

There are times when you do everything right on defense — or, at least, you think you do — and you still get beaten. That happened to the Colts against the Seahawks’ newly exclusive offense in a 28-16 Seattle win on Sunday. With 1:26 left in the first quarter, the Colts sent a nickel blitz and thought they had Russell Wilson dead to rights. But Wilson eluded Indianapolis’ pressure and threw up a good pass to receiver Tyler Lockett, who made a truly amazing adjustment on the ball for a 23-yard touchdown.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Darius Leonard and defense struggling vs Seahawks is a bad sign

All eyes were on Carson Wentz entering Sunday’s Week 1 action between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Of course they were. After all, we could count on Indy’s defense and offensive line to at least put forth respectable efforts. Why not focus our attention on the wild card in the room?
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has intriguing idea to eliminate ties in the NFL

ESPN gave viewers a couple of options for the Raiders-Ravens “Monday Night Football” game. Fans could watch traditional coverage of the game with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on ESPN or tune to ESPN2, where Peyton and Eli Manning chatted about what was happening during the game. The...
NFL

