Union County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving southeast through the area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clayton and Seneca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

