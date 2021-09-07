CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man suspected of killing girlfriend inside Aurora apartment Sunday

By Tamara Dunn, The Denver Post
 9 days ago

Sep. 6—A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend at the City Center Station Apartments, Aurora police said. According to a news release, police responded at 7:58 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of South Carson Court where a person was reported to be injured. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from apparent physical trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

