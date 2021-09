CORONADO (KUSI) – Search efforts continued Wednesday for five military personnel who went missing following a military helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego. One sailor aboard the MH-60S Knighthawk was pulled from the sea after the aircraft went down roughly 60 nautical miles from shore about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while its crew was engaging in routine flight operations off the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to U.S. Navy public affairs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO