RELIGION NOTES: Flea market returns to Yardley Friends; Back to Church at Ascension; God's Love announces fall festival

YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Flea Market is back! After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Yardley Friends Meeting looks forward to hosting its 65th Annual Flea Market on Saturday, September 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The flea market is part of the rich history of the town of Yardley. Since 1955, Yardley Friends Meeting has hosted this event which kicks off a new season for the community. Locals and those from a distance come for good finds and a fun time. We continue today with shopping the wares of many vendors, good food and good music in a beautiful outside setting. After a very successful return to the Flea Market everyone loved in 2019, we were excited to continue another great flea market last year. Like most things, Covid changed our plans. This year things are coming back to normal and with caution and safe practices we are now able host outside events. Everyone is excited to get out and enjoy! Many vendors will join us for what promises to be a great event with visitors coming from Yardley and the surrounding areas in Bucks County and Mercer County, NJ. The rain date for the flea market is Saturday September 18.