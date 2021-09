Everyone likes to be pampered and fussed over every now and then, and trees are no different. There are many things we can do to help facilitate a vigorous and healthy tree that will provide benefits for years to come. Whether newly planted, still a sapling, or thinning a little on top, there are numerous tips and tricks we can use to promote tree health. The needs of each tree may be different from species to species so understanding the soil conditions, drainage, air flow, light requirements, and other site limitations are important factors to consider.

NORTH OAKS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO