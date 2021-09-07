CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Police: suspect in custody after shelter-in-place

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after a shelter-in-place order was issued for a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday.

Around 7:40 p.m., police issued an alert to residents near South Academy and Astrozon while they searched individuals involved in gunfire.

Initially, police said they were searching for two suspects. Now, officers say only one person was responsible.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO they found the suspect responsible for the firearm they recovered.

At this time, officers are investigating what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs flea market stabbing identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly stabbing that happened at a flea market. September 5, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Colorado Springs Flea Market. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to The post Victim in Colorado Springs flea market stabbing identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former worker: Relationship between double-murder suspect and Elks Lodge was strained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Lamar Frederick Taylor, 43, is wanted on suspicion of two first-degree murder charges for a double shooting that took place at the Elks Lodge, across the street from the Citadel Mall on Sept. 9. The two victims, 58-year-old James Love of Colorado Springs and 62-year-old Kevin Patterson were known to Taylor. The post Former worker: Relationship between double-murder suspect and Elks Lodge was strained appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo police search for suspect after victim was run over during carjacking

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is recovering after a man beat her and stole her car. Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Pueblo police officers responded to the National Pride Car Wash on Montebello Rd. on reports of a carjacking. According to officers, a woman was vacuuming her vehicle at the car wash when a man The post Pueblo police search for suspect after victim was run over during carjacking appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Missing 4-year-old found safe in Colorado Springs, responsible for flooded apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An at-risk four-year-old boy who was reported missing for hours in Colorado Springs was found safe. Now, police say the boy accidentally caused flooding at an apartment complex. Franklin Romero Niz was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. At 9:14 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Franklin was found safe The post Missing 4-year-old found safe in Colorado Springs, responsible for flooded apartment appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy placed on leave amid third DUI arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy was placed on leave after receiving being arrested for the third time for driving under the influence. On June 5th, Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Claus, a detention deputy, was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Huerfano County Sheriff's office, Claus was arrested The post Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy placed on leave amid third DUI arrest appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Castle Rock police deploy dart tracker to arrest suspected car thief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A car theft led to an overnight arrest in Colorado Springs after Castle Rock police deploy a tracking dart device onto the vehicle mid-chase, according to a press release from The Colorado Springs Police Department. According to that press release, Castle Rock police attempted to stop a car in their jurisdiction The post Castle Rock police deploy dart tracker to arrest suspected car thief appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man stabbed in neck at Widefield apartment complex, suspect arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a Widefield apartment complex. Delilah Williams Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing near 130 Kokomo Street. At the scene was a man who had been stabbed The post Man stabbed in neck at Widefield apartment complex, suspect arrested appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian dies following pick-up truck crash north Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The pedestrian involved on Saturday, Sept. 11 traffic crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway has died Sunday due to injuries suffered in the accident. On Saturday, at around 9:20 a.m. Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and pedestrian in the 3500 block of Austin The post Pedestrian dies following pick-up truck crash north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Department welcomes new comfort dog, Ami the poodle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department introduced the newest member of the force, Ami the comfort dog. Ami is a black poodle, donated to the department by Fuzzybottoms Poodles and Bernadoodles. Officer Meagan Chapman said Ami will serve as the department's comfort dog. He'll help police officers and the community of Pueblo. His The post Pueblo Police Department welcomes new comfort dog, Ami the poodle appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal one-vehicle crash between Briargate Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near southbound I-25 in northern Colorado Springs that happened just before 3 p.m. Colorado State Patrol says a 2003 Honda went off the right side of the Interquest Pkwy on-ramp. After veering off the road, the vehicle went down an embankment and The post Fatal one-vehicle crash between Briargate Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: missing teen found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police Department say the teen who went missing Monday afternoon has been found safe Tuesday morning. Jakob Glascock left his home voluntarily on Monday afternoon, September 13th, according to Colorado Springs Police. He was last seen near his home off Delighted Circle N. on the Northwest side of Colorado The post UPDATE: missing teen found safe appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound I-25 at Cimarron St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police closed northbound I-25 at Cimarron due to a multi-vehicle crash. At 6:18 p.m., CSPD announced the road was closed due to multiple injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, take alternate routes, and expect delays in both directions. At this time, police are unsure of when The post Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound I-25 at Cimarron St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs vandalism on the rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A string of businesses on Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, along with the El Paso County Courthouse building, are now having to face costly repairs after a vandalism spree this past weekend. Mendy Coffey, the general manager for Atomic Cowboy, says she came in Sunday morning to open the restaurant The post Downtown Colorado Springs vandalism on the rise appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Las Animas County Clerk pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 18th Judicial District Attorney Office confirmed Monday Las Animas County Clerk Patricia 'Peaches' Vigil pled guilty to Driving While Ability Impaired, a traffic misdemeanor. According to court records obtained by 13 Investigates, Vigil's charge stems from an incident in Castle Rock. On January 8, a police officer spotted The post Las Animas County Clerk pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired appeared first on KRDO.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A viral video of a Colorado Springs contractor bashing in a bathroom after a customer refused to pay for work has now sparked not just one but two investigations. On Sunday, KRDO reported on the story of Colorado Springs homeowner Amber Trucke. She says she paid contractors from Dream Home The post Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Old Colorado City dispensary reopens one year after a car crashed into the building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- People who saw it, described it as something out of a movie. On August 11, 2020, a car barreled into an Old Colorado City medical marijuana dispensary. Now, 13 months after the crash, Garden of the Budz is finally able to reopen its doors. The crash was caused by a driver The post Old Colorado City dispensary reopens one year after a car crashed into the building appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: at-risk woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say the at-risk woman who went missing Saturday has been found safe Monday afternoon. Rachael Luff went missing after reports of her leaving a family's residence in the 800 block of Dawn Break Loop sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and just prior to when the family contacted The post UPDATE: at-risk woman found safe appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County COVID numbers worse than this time last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to El Paso County health officials, the positivity rate for COVID testing is ticking up and reaching higher levels than seen at the same time last year. Looking at the public health data and analytics for COVID-19 testing in El Paso County, this time last year the average positivity The post El Paso County COVID numbers worse than this time last year appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects use stolen credit cards to buy over $410K worth of fuel from Kum & Go stations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police got a heads up in April that suspects were using stolen credit card numbers to get large amounts of diesel fuel from Kum & Go stations across Colorado, and a suspect was arrested just last week. Kum & Go reported that the pattern started in Denver and The post Suspects use stolen credit cards to buy over $410K worth of fuel from Kum & Go stations appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Custer County officials say they recovered the body of a hiker after a fatal fall near Crestone Peak. Saturday, FRECOM Emergency Dispatch received a call saying a 44-year-old climber went missing while climbing Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. Members of the Division of Fire Protection and Control, and two Custer The post Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle appeared first on KRDO.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
