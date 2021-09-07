CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Celebrating the Best of ‘The Amazing Race’ as it Turns 20 Years Old

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS’s Amazing Race turned 20 years old this weekend. After 32 seasons, the Emmy winning competition show is still on hiatus—thanks to its very premise requiring the world’s borders to be open—however, producers have every intention of bringing one of the most exciting competitions in the world back to television.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

The Amazing Race, which premiered 6 days before 9/11, is celebrating its 20th anniversary

Season 1 of The Amazing Race made its debut on CBS Sept. 5, 2001. Its second episode didn't air for another two weeks because it was pre-empted for 9/11 coverage. “I was surprised that we stayed on the air of what happened on September 11," said host Phil Keoghan in Reality Blurred's oral history of the first season, the only one shot pre-9/11. "I thought that was the end of it. I really did. Who the hell cares about a show where people are racing around the world after we’ve just been attacked and all these people died?” Casting director Lynne Spillman added: “9/11 was just so sad, scary, and crazy. Our show, I thought, celebrated traveling the world and celebrated just how far we’ve come: entering different countries, moving through the world. I just thought it was so sad and just definitely going to change everything.” But then-CBS reality boss Ghen Maynard was certain The Amazing Race would endure in the aftermath of 9/11. “When people said, ‘Does this mean reality shows are over?’ I just kept going, ‘Why?'" he says. "Not to be insensitive, but our show had nothing to do with this tragedy. If anything, it’s kind of cool that we’re still showing all the world and the good stuff in it.”
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

10 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From ‘The Amazing Race,’ Now 20 Years Old

When The Amazing Race got the green light from CBS in 2000, married cocreators Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster didn’t know if they’d get a second episode, let alone a second season. “We decided to put the most amazing route together for the first episode, in case we didn’t...
TV SERIES
E! News

What a Trip: The Complete Oral History of The Amazing Race

Watch: "The Amazing Race" History & Behind The Scenes Moments. Six continents, 92 countries, more than 1 million miles. And none of it would have been possible if then-advertising exec Elise Doganieri didn't have what we're going to call her Legally Blonde moment while chatting with TV producer husband Bertram van Munster.
TV & VIDEOS
Eurogamer.net

Resistance 3 turns 10 years old

Resistance 3 is now 10 years old. Insomniac's sci-fi first-person shooter launched exclusively on PlayStation 3 on 6th September 2011, then in Europe on 9th September. It was the final game in the Resistance trilogy, and supported stereoscopic 3D, the PlayStation Move and the Sharp Shooter (remember those?). It also had a PSN Pass (remember that?). The video below, made by Digital Foundry a decade ago, shows stereoscopic 3D gameplay capture from a preview build of Resistance 3:
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel White
Person
Phil Keoghan
Person
Rob Mariano
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT
theridgewoodblog.net

Maywood Record Label ,Fake Chapter Records will turn 25 years old in November

Maywood NJ, Fake Chapter Records celebrate 25 years with a label retrospective, The First 25 Years out 11/11/2021 When he started Fake Chapter Records in his college dorm in NJ, Gilligan never imagined his label would be old enough to rent a car. On November 11th, 25 years to the day of the first cassette, Fake Chapter will release a retrospective comp, The First 25 Years in celebration of his diverse catalog of indie rock, power pop, punk, acoustic and more. There are 25 tracks, and three singles will be released from Thirsty Curses (acoustic version of their “You Don’t Have To Tell Me You Love Me,” Arms and Sleepers’ new single “C’était Un Rendez-Vous” and The Art of the Soul’s piano instrumental of “Happy,” the popular Ned’s Atomic Dustbin single.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
sportswar.com

The best celebs.....

So, not one of you has any insider info. I want a subscription refund! ** -- Maroon Unit 09/02/2021 9:26PM. Some guy named Pervis is flying in prior to his trip to SOFL ** -- hokiewasp 09/02/2021 3:36PM. Eddie Royal just joined ACCN. He's doing color for MTSU game, so...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazing Race#Swimming#Crocodiles#Cbs#The World Trade Center#Bora Bora#Japanese#Wasabi
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
purewow.com

Serena Williams Totally Stole the Show in Superhero-Inspired Met Gala Outfit

Serena Williams was a real-life superhero on the red carpet at last night’s 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday sporting a chic bodysuit and elaborate feathered cape by Gucci. She later revealed the look was inspired by superheroes. The champion exclusively...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy