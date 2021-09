As the Labor Day weekend approaches state health leaders fear COVID cases will increase. The delta variant is still spreading and vaccinations aren't where they need to be. "I only see the scenario getting worse and I think the very very unfortunate part of this is everyone can have a role here every Alabamian can have a role in helping us get out of this situation," ADPH deputy health officer Dr. Karen Landers said.

