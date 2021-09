Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh paid tribute to her former bandmate Sarah Harding on Instagram on Monday.Following news of the 39-year-old’s death, Walsh shared photos of the two together, with the caption, "Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear.”In memory of Harding, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, Walsh continued: "Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard.”Walsh, who joined Harding, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts in British-Irish girl band Girls Aloud on the 2002 show...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO