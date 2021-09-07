CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amnesty: Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Amnesty International says Syrian security forces have subjected Syrians who return home to detention, disappearance and torture. In a new report, it documents what it says were violations committed by Syrian intelligence officers against some returnees, including 13 children between mid-2017 and spring 2021. Among those were five cases in which detainees had died in custody after returning to Syria, while the fate of 17 forcibly disappeared people remains unknown. Amnesty says the abuses were proof that it’s still not safe for refugees to return to any part of the country torn by civil war. It criticizes countries like Denmark, Sweden and Turkey for putting pressure on Syrian refugees to go home.

wtmj.com

Correction: Syria-Refugees story

BEIRUT (AP) — In a story published September 7, 2021, about Syrian refugees, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Sweden earlier this year started revoking the residency permits of some Syrian refugees. Sweden has said it would no longer provide all Syrians asylum-seekers with automatic residency. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
IMMIGRATION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Turkey talks with UN over returning Syrian refugees

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey is working with the U.N.’s refugee agency to repatriate Syrians to their home country, the Turkish foreign minister said Sunday. His comments are at odds with the UNHCR’s overall policy towards returning migrants to Syria, a country that it still considers too dangerous to send refugees back to.
WORLD
Reuters

UN refugee chief warns 'greater suffering' likely in Afghanistan

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Afghanistan needs urgent and sustained support from the international community to prevent a larger humanitarian crisis, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said, warning of global implications if that were to happen. "The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo...
WORLD
wsau.com

Syria violence worsening, not safe for refugee return, UN investigators say

GENEVA (Reuters) – Syria is still unsafe for the return of refugees a decade after its conflict began, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Tuesday, documenting worsening violence and rights violations including arbitrary detention by government forces. The U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said the overall situation was increasingly...
WORLD
World Economic Forum

How to ease suffering and save the lives of migrants and refugees

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Many migrants and refugees face increasingly perilous journeys. This is a result of climate change impacts and policy decisions. The World Economic Forum created a visualization of migrant deaths at the...
AFGHANISTAN
abc17news.com

Group: Egypt’s security tactics ‘destroy’ lives of activists

CAIRO (AP) — A global human rights group has accused Egypt’s main domestic security agency of harassing and intimidating rights advocates and activists to silence them. The report was the latest rebuke to Egypt’s government, which faces increasing pressure from the U.S. to improve its human rights record. Amnesty International said in the report released Thursday that the National Security Agency was “increasingly using a well-honed pattern of unlawful summons, coercive questioning” of activists in practices amounting to “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” A government media officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

Sri Lankan Tamil refugee named as New Zealand supermarket attacker

The Islamic State-inspired extremist who stabbed shoppers in a New Zealand supermarket has been named as a Sri Lankan Tamil. His mother said he had been radicalised by his Syrian neighbours. Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, was shot dead by police after knifing and injuring five people in an Auckland...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Hezbollah-organized fuel arrives in crisis-hit Lebanon

AL-AIN, Lebanon (AP) — A convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian diesel has crossed the border from Syria into Lebanon. The delivery was organized by the militant Hezbollah group to ease crippling fuel shortages in the crisis-hit Mediterranean country. However, the shipment violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV says 20 tanker trucks, each carrying 50,000 liters, or 13,210 gallons, crossed the border on Thursday and were on their way to the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek where Hezbollah will start distributing the fuel.
LEBANON, MO
hot96.com

U.S. to hold $130m of Egypt’s military aid over human rights -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will withhold $130 million worth of military aid to Egypt in order to pressure to the Arab ally to improve its human rights record, two sources familiar with the matter, including a U.S. official, said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned move is a...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

UN experts: Venezuelan judiciary has big role in repression

GENEVA (AP) — Experts working under the U.N.’s top human rights body say Venezuela’s judicial system has played a “significant role” in the state’s repression in the country that has involving widespread allegations of rights violations. One defendant cited in a new report released Thursday cited use of a tactic employed by the Nazis to exert pressure on detainees by seizing their relatives. The experts say the judicial system has allowed repeated rights violations against opponents of President Nicolas Maduro’s government. They have included allegations of enforced disappearance, torture — including sexual violence — and arbitrary killing.
WORLD
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
kickthemallout.com

Shocking Report: Covid Spike in Ultra-Triple-Vaxxed Israel Is WHY Dear Leader Biden Enacted Medical Dictatorship

The world is backwards right now, especially when it comes to anything coming out of the White House. The vaccine mandates imposed last week, mandates that are being expanded upon this week, came about at a peculiar time. Based on literally every bit of data coming out of Israel, the most triple-vaxxed nation in the world that relies almost solely on the FDA-Sort-Of-Approved Pfizer jabs, we should be slamming on the brakes.
WORLD

