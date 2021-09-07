In-person workforce services available in Springfield, other cities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In-person workforce services will be available at a job center in several cities in Illinois including Springfield. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Monday the continuation of the phased restoration of in-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers on an appointment-only basis at additional offices throughout the state.newschannel20.com
Comments / 0