College Sports

Re: Ole Miss looks sharp…

 9 days ago

How much would it take to get Lane as our OC and punt Tiny to the Dollar General assistant mngr position he so desperately deserves?

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Looks Forward to 2021 Season

Ole Miss junior running back Jerrion Ealy looks forward to the upcoming 2021 season on the gridiron. Coming back from a surgery that kept him out of the spring baseball season. Last season, Ealy rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games played. In the is a career...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons looking for more big swings at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – A challenging trio awaits Northwestern State as it enters the second weekend of tournament play in the Ole Miss Invitational. The Lady Demons begin the affair with their first meeting against Coastal Carolina at 10 a.m. on Friday and finish the doubleheader day with a 4 p.m. start against former Southland foe UTSA. The weekend ends with the host on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Ole Miss

It’s far from the first time PD Pete and I have been at loggerheads. We used to do battle day in and day out at the bench in the misnamed Hall of Justice. He got the best of me way more often than I’d have liked. But there we were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLOX

Ole Miss ready for center stage Monday night

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Going through a personnel change and dealing with the restrictions of last summer proved to be difficult for the Ole Miss defense, ranking last in the FBS in total defense with almost 520 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, fresh off an explosive 2020, the offense has similar expectations, led by last year’s leader in total offense, quarterback Matt Corral.
OXFORD, MS
#Ole Miss#American Football#Tigerpulse#Oc
Sports Illustrated

Ole Miss looking to keep offense hot, reverse defensive trends in 2021

Ole Miss football was a tale of two units a season ago, and that’s a trend the Rebels hope to reverse in 2021. The Ole Miss offense was among the most prolific in the country in 2020 in Lane Kiffin’s first campaign at the helm, averaging 39.2 PPG and 555.5 YPG. This season, Matt Corral returns as the bell cow quarterback for the Rebels after passing for nearly 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in his COVID-sophomore season. He was also the second-leading rusher on a team that led the SEC in rushing yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

UTSA splits matches on Friday at Ole Miss Invitational

OXFORD, Miss. – The UTSA volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday after dropping a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-14) match against Ole Miss and sweeping Northwestern State (25-16, 25-16, 25-15) on Friday at the Ole Miss Invitational. Ole Miss. The Roadrunners stuck with the Rebels in the first set and were...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Five committed prospects to follow if you're an Ole Miss fan

Let's get this out of the way, the social media era has brought a new definition to what a commitment means. During this era it is more like a "lean" than a commitment. Your commitment could become your rival school's commitment and vise versa. Today we are going to look...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: This Ole Miss play call was beautiful

Lane Kiffin is known for being a creative play-caller and offensive-minded head coach. His team pulled off a nice play on Monday night that seemed to have his fingerprints all over it. During the third quarter of Ole Miss’ game against Louisville in Atlanta, the Rebels ran a very creative...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Looks into Title IX Allegations Around Softball

Allegations of inappropriate behavior between an assistant Ole Miss softball coach and a student athlete are unfounded, according to the school’s intercollegiate athletic director. Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter and softball coach Jamie Trachsel released statements on Wednesday regarding a Title IX investigation involving the program. Earlier this month...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Derrick

Louisville, Ole Miss look to light up scoreboard in opener

Considering the eye-popping numbers Louisville and Mississippi put up last season, it wouldn’t be shocking if a shootout erupted when the schools face off in Atlanta. But despite all the attention the teams' offenses generate, their defenses could be the difference in the game if one is able to control tempo and create turnovers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Kiffin to miss Ole Miss opener with positive COVID-19 test

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Kiffin announced the positive test on Saturday, two days ahead of the Rebels' opener in Atlanta. Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Ole Miss cruises to week one victory

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss jumped on Louisville from the first play, opening the game with an 11-play, 94-yard scoring drive that took just over three minutes. But then, the new-and-seemingly-improved defense forced a turnover on downs and three punts on its first four possessions, and didn’t allow a single point until a Cardinal field goal in the third quarter, when the Rebels already led 26-0. It was an efficient dismantling from Matt Corral and the offense, leaving little doubt in the game’s outcome before the fourth quarter even began. But it wasn’t all perfect - the Rebels were flagged 14 times for 125 yards, including a number of targeting penalties - something that caught Lane Kiffin’s eye, even as he watched from afar.
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Ole Miss Soccer handed their first loss of the season

Ole Miss Soccer was handed their first loss of the season in a non-conference matchup with the University of Central Florida (UCF). Despite being tied 0-0 at half, the Knights netted three goals in the second half, with the Rebels unable to capitalize on any of their chances. Throughout the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

No. 17 Ole Miss preparing for “SEC opponent” in Tulane

In a little over two weeks, No. 17 Ole Miss travels to Tuscaloosa for a highly anticipated rematch against No. 1 Alabama, but the Rebels cannot overlook the roadblock in front of them. On Saturday, Tulane comes to Oxford and presents possibly the toughest challenge of the Rebels (2-0) first...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ole Miss preparing for packed home opener this weekend

OXFORD, MISS. — CDC numbers show states where SEC fans come from have among the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country with between 45-and-55 percent. This, as SEC football fans pack stadiums across the country. FOX13 spoke with Ole Miss fans, already tailgating, about how they felt going into...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Releases Fan Information for Football Gamedays

Beginning this weekend, Ole Miss Athletics is excited to welcome Rebel Nation back to campus with Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at full capacity and The Grove reopened for tailgating. The Rebels kick off the home season with back-to-back night games, including Saturday’s opener at 6:30 p.m. CT. This week’s designated fan color...
OXFORD, MS
chatsports.com

Ole Miss football jumps to No. 17 in AP Poll

The Associated Press top 25 was released this afternoon, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has to be happy to see the Rebels at No. 17 in the country. Ole Miss (2-0) throttled Austin Peay 54-17 yesterday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after being ranked No. 20 last week. The Rebels were playing on a shortened week after a Labor Day win over Louisville 43-24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tonight's official Ole Miss depth chart

Austin Peay (1-0) at No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Tonight, 6:30 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Here is the official depth chart released by Ole Miss for tonight's game. Starters are in bold... OFFENSE. WR 13 Braylon Sanders (6-0, 195, SR-4L) 5 Dannis Jackson (5-11, 155, JR-2L) 88...
MLB
theallstate.org

Plenty of positives in 54-17 loss at Ole Miss

Drae McCray fends off an Ole Miss defender in Oxford, Miss. on Sept. 11, 2021. CARDER HENRY | APSU ATHLETICS. The final score doesn’t necessarily show it, but the Austin Peay State University football team had much to hang its hat on after Saturday’s 54-17 loss at Ole Miss. The...
OXFORD, MS

