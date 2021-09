Nintendo Switch OLED preorders opened up back in July, and at the time, it was considerably easier to secure a preorder for the new Switch model compared with what we've seen with PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks -- at some points, the Switch OLED was in stock for hours on end. The Switch OLED preorder situation in September, however, looks drastically different than it did in July. The new Switch model, which arrives on Oct. 8, is out of stock at major retailers, and restocks are sporadic and uncommon. That said, we did see a Switch OLED restock at Target as recently as Sept. 1, so it's possible more stock will be available at other stores soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO