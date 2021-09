One of the main candidates to be Japan s next prime minister said Wednesday the country needs a new type of capitalism to address income and social gaps caused by the pandemic.Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is the only announced candidate so far in the race to lead the governing Liberal Democratic Party and succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Whoever wins the Sept. 29 party vote is almost certain to be the next government leader.Kishida focused on his economic policy, which he described as a shift from the neo-liberalism and deregulation started by a reformist former leader Junichiro...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO