There doesn't appear to be any doubt the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson will agree on a contract extension. For the time being, however, said extension will have to wait. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that contract talks between the Ravens and their star quarterback have slowed because Jackson wants to focus on the season. Sources close to the matter say contract discussions seized at the start of training camp and that Jackson has been "immersed in his quarterbacking job, a primary reason that he and the Ravens haven't yet agreed to an extension."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO