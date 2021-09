The kickoff time and TV coverage for LSU's matchup at Mississippi State on Sept. 25 was announced on Monday. The Tigers will face the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Against McNeese State last weekend, LSU rolled up 305 total yards while the defense held the Cowboys to 142 total yards, capturing the 34-7 win in Tiger Stadium. The Bulldogs beat NC State on Saturday, 24-10. Last year, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium, 44-34 in what turned out to be a second half shootout.

