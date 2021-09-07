Ravens Reach Extension With Tight End Mark Andrews

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reached a four-year, $56 million extension with Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal makes Andrews the highest-paid tight end in the NFL over that span.

Andrews was slated to become a free agent after this season.

Andrews is one of six tight ends in NFL history with at least 2,000 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in his first three seasons, according to NFL Research.

Andrews' preference was to stay in Baltimore.

“I think for me, how I approach every offseason is I just try to get better and better," Andrews said. "I try not to worry about the things that are not in my control. I love Baltimore. I love being here. I love playing here. I want to be here for the rest of my life, man. This is home for me. So, that’s where I’m at. I’m just going to, as a player, be the best player that I can be for this team. I know as a team that we all have a certain goal."

Andrews was recently ranked as the sixth-best tight end in the league by Pro Football Focus. Andrews was ranked behind top-rated Travis Kelce (Kanas City), George Kittle (San Francisco), Darren Waller (Las Vegas), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) and Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia).

Andrews took over the starting job at tight end as a rookie and has become one of the team's most valuable players.

Last season, Andrews had a team-high 58 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns.