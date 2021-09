MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County were dispatched this morning to Route 222 South near Landis Valley Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and dump truck. Investigators determined that both vehicles were southbound in the right lane with the dump truck in front of the tractor trailer. The dump truck slowed down for traffic in front of it and was rear-ended by the tractor trailer. The impact moved both vehicles into the right berm. No other vehicles were involved. No one was injured. The crash closed the right lane of Route 222 South for over an hour. The driver of the tractor trailer was cited for causing the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO