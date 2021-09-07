Wildcat teams return to Manhattan, Jordy Nelson softball event set for Sunday

The Kansas State soccer team looks to carry their success from a 4-0 win against Colorado State on Sunday over to 6 p.m. on Thursday against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana. Marisa Weichel scored goals three and four for the season on Sunday in K-State’s dominating win over the Rams. Goal-keeper Peyton Pearson recorded her third shutout victory this season in just three starts, the team now 4-2 on the season.