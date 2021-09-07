CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Wildcat teams return to Manhattan, Jordy Nelson softball event set for Sunday

By Landon Reinhardt
Kansas State Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas State soccer team looks to carry their success from a 4-0 win against Colorado State on Sunday over to 6 p.m. on Thursday against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana. Marisa Weichel scored goals three and four for the season on Sunday in K-State’s dominating win over the Rams. Goal-keeper Peyton Pearson recorded her third shutout victory this season in just three starts, the team now 4-2 on the season.

www.kstatecollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
California State
Manhattan, KS
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Stanford, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Kevin Lockett

Comments / 0

Community Policy