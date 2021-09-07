US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;77;53;72;60;Partly sunny;SSE;6;66%;6%;5. Albuquerque, NM;90;64;93;64;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;26%;0%;8. Anchorage, AK;59;50;59;49;Sunny intervals;NW;5;70%;31%;1. Asheville, NC;78;61;79;62;A t-storm around;SSE;5;72%;53%;5. Atlanta, GA;82;69;82;71;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;81%;77%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;81;66;79;73;Sunny and nice;S;7;59%;5%;6. Austin, TX;98;74;97;70;Partly...

Today in history: 'More beef is needed for school eleven'

With actual scrimmage work handed out this week, the Cadillac High School football squad rapidly is getting in shape for its opening game a week from Saturday. Last night the boys were given about 10 minutes of rough stuff after an ever more brief taste of real work Tuesday, the first session in which opposing elevens clashed. Tonight possibly a half hour’s work will be indulged in, Coach Mills announced. More men are needed for this year’s team. Bigger and heavier material must be discovered for the line if the Blue and Gold machine is to reach its greatest possibilities. There are available men in school but they are not out for practice and whether this needed beef shows up in the next few days will have a large bearing on the season’s prospects. Barrons suffered a wrenched arm last night in the scrimmage session which makes the first team shy a lineman. The wound was not serious but one of those things always apt to happen early in the season in even light workouts before the boys get really in shape for the vigorous fall pastime. The squad is working out in the corner of the Fair Grounds and attracts a gallery despite the alluring attractions of the Midway and free entertainment. In the first workouts the veterans Kelly and Bowen are at halves with Gibson shifted to full and young Norlock barking the signals. Capt. Avery is the bulwark of the line.
Sports on TV

CBSSN — GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Nurburging, Germany (Taped) FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. COLLEGE FOOTBALL. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman. 8 p.m. ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette. COLLEGE SOCCER...
208 3rd Street Marion MLS# 21104163 Price $74,900 Conveniently located

208 3rd Street Marion MLS# 21104163 Price $74,900 Conveniently located home on a nice lot in the Village of Marion. Easy to Maintain 2Bed/1Bath home. Enjoy the convenience of natural gas and city utilities along with forced air heat and a basement for your storage needs. New laminate flooring in the living room! This property comes with a 14x30 Garage to park the Vehicle in along with a nice space for your workshop. Backwoods Realty 214 E. Main St Marion, MI (231)743-6995 mybackwoods.com.
Today in history: Al Wolgast prevails over Young Troy in 10 fast rounds

Al Wolgast almost met his match last night when Young Troy of Grand Rapids stayed 10 fast rounds with the local favorite. While the Cadillac lightweight had something on the visitor, all right, it was by no means a decisive margin and just once did Troy falter in that round, the eighth. Wolgast did not follow up his advantage however, and Troy revived and landed a couple of good punches himself before the fight was over. While the first two matches proved poorly made, the semi-final was a good scrap and the crowd liked the spirit of William Dyer of Grand Rapids, a last minute substitute, who was pointed out by Jack Hilly of Cadillac in six fast rounds. Tom Sheridan and Phil LaMonde were in Wolgast’s corner with Flynn. The brother of the former world’s champion showed 131 1/2 pounds and Young Troy had 130. The chop on the back of the neck was barred and clean breaks were agreed to after the referee demanded the boys part. The fight was a pretty one, both boys being willing workers. There was lots of in-fighting, but little of it was stalling. With their heads locked the fighters sought an opening for jabs and jots. Both guarded well and Wolgast probably never has met a scrapper so able to present both a defense and an offense to match the famous Wolgast crouch. Spealman and other lads Wolgast has taken on recently have danced out of the close work but Troy was willing to fight any fashion and local fans would like to see another meeting between these boys. Wolgast was evidently in better condition. None of Troy’s blows seemed to hurt him much whereas the visitor was jolted by some of Al’s punches. The Cadillac boy let Troy slap the top of his head all he wanted to while in close, waiting for openings. Troy was stingy with these however, and not easy to trick.
