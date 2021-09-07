CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Man arrested after downtown Duluth stabbing

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a 38-year-old man after a stabbing in downtown Duluth on Monday. The Duluth Police Department responded to the 100 block of North First Avenue West on a report of a stabbing around 5:16 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found a 32-year-old man stabbed in the neck. The victim was transported to a local hospital and police did not know his condition Monday night. Police did not name the victim.

