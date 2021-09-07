CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins’ Connor Clifton ‘Doing Well’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Lauren Campbell
 9 days ago
Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Connor Clifton’s honeymoon didn’t go as planned after the Boston Bruins defenseman announced on his Instagram story that he contracted COVID-19. Clifton, who married his longtime girlfriend Amanda Thompson on Aug. 21, is the first confirmed Bruins...

Sports
