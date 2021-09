Josephine Colombo Quinn, 91, of Clarksburg, WV, was reunited with her loving family in heaven on Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on July 30, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Battista and Antonia Tiano Colombo, both of whom were born in San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy, and immigrated to the United States.