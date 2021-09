ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – A few hundred people congregated in the community park on Labor Day afternoon for the annual Rowlesburg Labor Day Ox Roast. Lori Sisler, the park commissioner, said the event is “like a homecoming to the community”. People who have moved away come back home for amazing food, namely the beef, music and to socialize with friends and family. All of this, Sisler said, creates a strong sense of community, while also raising funds for the park.

