RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Go 1-0 every week. It’s a motto the Nevada football team has boasted for years. So far, so good this season after the Wolf Pack’s 22-17 win over Cal. Up next the Silver and Blue has a chance to go 1-0 Saturday in the team’s home opener against Idaho State. The matchup comes one week after a number of FBS teams got upset at home against FCS programs.