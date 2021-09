MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s murder are scheduled to be arraigned on federal civil rights charges Tuesday. Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao with violating Floyd’s civil rights during the deadly arrest on May 25, 2020. The three-count indictment charges Chauvin with violating Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer. Thao and Kueng are charged with failing to intervene and all four former officers are charged with not providing medical care, resulting in Floyd’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO