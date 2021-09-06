CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Embraces Negan-centric Spinoff Idea: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 9 days ago
The end of The Walking Dead may not mean the end of Negan , the (mostly?) reformed villain that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played since Season 6’s finale. “There’ve been things discussed with me and network people,” he tells TVLine. “We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel.

“But there are still stories to be told with Negan,” he adds. “I kind of know how the season has worked itself so far, and we’re cracking open windows here and there that would lend themselves to more Negan story.”

If a spinoff were to come to pass, Morgan, it sounds like, would be all in. “I do love Negan,” he says. “There’s an amazing opportunity to dive a lot deeper into this man who I think has become very interesting the last few years. I’m certainly not opposed to keeping him alive for a bit longer and finding out more about him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTbB6_0boKJ35900 Specifically, in the future, not the past. “I’ll be very honest with you, if I was to do more, I would like to move forward with the story and not backward,” he says. “I loved what we showed [of his history] in ‘Here’s Negan,’ but now we’ve done a lot of that story. We could do a short series on how the Saviors came to be, which would be kind of interesting, but I’m more looking forward.

“We’ve shown these different sides of Negan over the past few years,” he concludes. “Now I’d like to see, after this ends, what happens to him next. I find that possibility to be a lot more interesting than going back in time.”

What do you think, Dead -heads? Would you be up for more Negan? Hit the comments.

