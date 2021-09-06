CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ex-Vikings CB Trae Waynes, now with the Bengals, will not play against his former team

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiQuW_0boKIhDT00
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings drafted CB Trae Waynes in the first round of 2015, hoping for a player who could develop into a shutdown corner in the future.

Despite showing plenty of promise, Waynes did not fully pan out in his time with Minnesota. Some of that can be contributed to injuries, while another part of it is on account of inconsistent play.

Waynes departed from the Vikings in the offseason of 2020, signing with the Bengals. Now that Cincinnati and Minnesota square off in Week 1 of 2021, Waynes won’t be available to play against his former team.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that Waynes will not be available to play in Week 1. Waynes suffered a hamstring injury in an August practice, per Sports Illustrated’s James Rapien.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings CB destroys Ja’Marr Chase for predicting Bengals win

Ja’Marr Chase’s preseason struggles haven’t stopped him from remaining confident heading into the 17-game slate. Kris Boyd wasn’t having it. Chase had trouble catching the ball in preseason, and even cited the difference between a college and professional football size as to the reason why. The LSU product didn’t play football last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s no shock he’s a little rusty. He’s plenty talented, and should be a great target for Joe Burrow moving forward.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: Mike Zimmer’s latest quote on Kirk Cousins is hilariously cringe

Mike Zimmer Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins watched film for the first time together this week. Then the head coach dropped a cringe line. It’s painfully obvious Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins aren’t exactly best buds. They’re watching tape together now, though, which isn’t the worst...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
USA Today

Bengals have already ruled out Trae Waynes for Week 1 vs. Vikings

It turns out Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes won’t get to have a revenge game of sorts when his team opens the season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Monday that Waynes won’t be able to go in the season opener due to a nagging hamstring injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 star pass-rushers Cowboys must trade for to replace DeMarcus Lawrence after broken foot

The Dallas Cowboys began the 2021 season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they looked great overall. Despite the loss, there was a ton of excitement about this season with Dak Prescott returning alongside Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb all looking like legit healthy weapons. The defense was a concern, but DeMarcus Lawrence looked ready to lead that unit to the playoffs. That was until Lawrence broke his foot in practice and is now set to miss the next 6-8 weeks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
chatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals: Inactive lists for both teams

We are right around ninety minutes from kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, and the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactive lists for today’s game. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting out for both sides, starting with the visiting team. Minnesota Vikings. LB...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ex Vikings#Bengals Cb#Espn#Sports Illustrated
Cincy Jungle

Trae Waynes out vs. Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting cornerback Trae Waynes when the Minnesota Vikings come to PBS on Sunday. Today, head coach Zac Taylor announced Waynes would be out due to his lingering hamstring injury. He injured his left hamstring early in training camp and missed several weeks before returning to practice, then injured the right one during an Aug. 25th practice and has been sidelined ever since.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Cornerback Trae Waynes Won't Play vs. Vikings, Eli Apple Will Start

One of the fun storylines of the Vikings' regular season opener against the Bengals is the 'revenge' angle, with players and coaches like Mike Zimmer, Riley Reiff, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Nick Vigil, and Paul Guenther facing off against their former employer. Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Worst Drop, Joe Burrow Works the Deep Ball and the Latest on Trae Waynes

Ja'Marr Chase has had drop issues throughout training camp and the preseason, but his worst one might've happened during Monday's practice. Chase looked strong, explosive and fast during the session. He also had plenty of nice receptions. Unfortunately for him and the Bengals, he had an awful drop toward the end of the portion that was open to the media.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Vikings unveil depth chart for season opener against Bengals

The Vikings have officially released the unofficial depth chart for the season opener this Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's what they're working with. WR: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborne, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook. TE: Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, Chris Herndon, Ben Ellefson. LT: Rashod Hill, Christian...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Vikings Happy Hour - Tanishka & Vikings vs Bengals

Vikings writer Tanishka Mhaskar joins Matt and Ryan to talk about your Minnesota Vikings. They’ll look at the roster, then preview how they will match up against the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll also be the first Climbing The Pocket crew to talk about Brian O’Neill’s new 5-year extension. $92.5M is a lot of money for a right tackle. It is at least market value or better and is the second-highest-paid RT in the league. With the salary cap projected to skyrocket in future years, and Kirk Cousins most likely coming off the books in the future, fans may get over the shock and actually think this could be a bargain.
NFL
kion546.com

Burrow and new-look Bengals open against Cook, Vikings

Quarterback Joe Burrow will be back for the Cincinnati Bengals when they open at home Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Burrow was lost to a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 last year. He played just one series in the final preseason game but says he feels good and is ready to go. The Bengals seek to improve on a 4-11-1 2020 season. The Vikings are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy