Astronomy

Mars rover grabs first rock sample, a major step in hunt for alien life

By Maya Wei-Haas
nationalgeographic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Perseverance rover will cache this pristine sample and others for return to Earth, which will “change everything for Mars science.”. With the whirr of a drill, a robotic geologist some 244 million miles away just made history, collecting the first sample of Mars for return to Earth. Sealed in an airtight, ultraclean tube, the sample is an important milestone in a multibillion-dollar effort to finally answer the question: Was there ever life on the red planet?

