CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2021: Extreme Rules, Crown Jewel date, location, time, watch live

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith WWE's biggest event of the summer now in the rear-view mirror, the company is making its way through the end of the year with a slew of events following SummerSlam. Up next is Extreme Rules in September, and though WWE has not announced a pay-per-view for the United States in October, it has decided to return to Saudi Arabia that month for another edition of Crown Jewel.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIXS FM 108

‘God Bless The USA’ Brings Texas Tech/SFA Game to Halt

At least for a moment in time at Jones Stadium in Lubbock on Saturday night, football fans forgot about political division over vaccines, Republican versus Democrat, and remembered what is really important, WE ARE ALL AMERICAN!. This amazing sight came to us during the Texas Tech Raider and Stephen F...
TEXAS STATE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
WWE
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
ewrestlingnews.com

Details On What Happened Between Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, OK at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on the USA Network, Nia Jax got a win over WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. It was a rough match and with spots messed up or...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
yourmileagemayvary.net

Popular Ski Resort Has Changed Its Name So It Won’t Be Offensive

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over time it’s that nothing stays the same. Things change. People change. Opinions change. And what’s accepted as right and wrong change, too. We (well, most of us) are finally agreeing that big statues glorifying people who endorsed slavery or running Native Americans off...
LIFESTYLE
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Star Joining Adam Cole In AEW?

Could Adam Cole see another former NXT champion follow him to All Elite Wrestling? It is being reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire very soon. Fightful Select is confirming that the date of expiration for Gargano’s contract is for December 3rd, 2021. As of now, WWE has not entered into serious discussions with the former NXT champion to renew his contact. Adam Cole’s ‘humiliating’ WWE contract offer recently leaked.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bryan Danielson ‘Punished’ After AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Second Generation Star Makes In-Ring Debut And A Splash

That’s how you get started. Every now and then you see someone debut and make an impact as soon as they start up. It does not happen often, but on the rare occasions when it does, you know that you are in for something special. Things can be made even better if someone has an extra boost upon their arrival, and that was the case again this week with a special debut.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Atlanta#Brooklyn#Combat#Ladders And Chairs#Cbs Sports#Wwe 2021#Wwe Elimination Chamber#Stand Deliverorlando#Rulescolumbus#Ladders Chairschicago
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE United States Championship Match Set For Extreme Rules

During Monday night’s episode of RAW, Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre in a singles match and has subsequently earned himself a United States Championship match against Damian Priest at Extreme Rules. This will be a rematch from SummerSlam that saw Priest defeat Sheamus to capture the championship. WWE Extreme Rules will...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE upsets plans for Extreme Rules

In the last few hours and days, it seems that WWE is really worrying about the sensational competition coming from the All Elite Wrestling rings, with the multitude of exes who have decided to take the famous jump to the other side of the fence, which is obviously troubling the management of the Stamford-based company, as it should be.
WWE
411mania.com

First Match Official For WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has its first match for WWE Extreme Rules following this week’s episode of Smackdown. On tonight’s show, it was confirmed that Becky Lynch will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on the PPV. Extreme Rules takes place on September 26th and will air live on Peacock and...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

WWE Extreme Rules Fantasy Warfare: Edge takes on 3 opponents

With WWE‘s Extreme Rules coming up a little later this month, we thought we’d have a little fun with a wee bit of our own brand of Fantasy Warfare, dear readers, and come up with an idea fit for the event. Whoever said we weren’t allowed to play a little...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card – Four Matches Confirmed

Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated card for WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. WWE Extreme Rules takes place on September 26th from Columbus, Ohio and airs live on the Peacock network.
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 AEW All Out card, matches, PPV start time, live stream, date, location for CM Punk's return to the ring

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 5 with a stacked edition of All Out. All Out was AEW's inaugural event in 2019 and has remained as one of the promotion's biggest annual events. This year will feature arguably the biggest match in AEW history when CM Punk wrestles his first match since 2014, battling former AEW TNT champion Darby Allin.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has already outlined the Extreme Rules card

The WWE has long since archived its last ppv, as well as the Big Four, Summerslam, with the most important event of the Stamford-based company's summer which was a success, also thanks to the great surprises arrived at the hands of the federation's management, with "The Man" Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, above all, who have ignited the WWE Universe, with a sensational return, which almost no one imagined.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Might Have Dropped A Hint For A Very Special Return At Extreme Rules

It’s a special moment. There are certain wrestlers who have an upgraded version of themselves that they do not bring out very often. When you know they are going to show up though, you can tell that things are about to get a lot more serious in a hurry. That very well might be the case again, and we could be in for something rather special at an upcoming WWE event.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls With Build Toward Extreme Rules

WWE presented another episode of SmackDown this week, and they had a lot to get underway as the company plans for Extreme Rules. Vince McMahon wasn’t backstage this week, but there was plenty of arena food in catering. How did the viewership turn out?. SpoilerTV reports that WWE Friday Night...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Two More Title Matches Set For WWE Extreme Rules

The card continues to grow. We are less than three weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules and the card has a lot of ground to cover. With so few matches announced for the card so far, WWE needed to get to work with putting some of the show together. A lot of that was taken care of this week, as WWE has announced two more title matches for the pay per view.
WWE
411mania.com

Damian Priest’s US Title Defense Set For WWE Extreme Rules

Damian Priest now knows who he will defend his WWE US Championship against at Extreme Rules. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Sheamus defeat Drew McIntyre to earn a rematch against Priest for the championship at this month’s PPV. Priest defeated Sheamus at SummerSlam to capture the title, and then retained...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy