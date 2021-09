Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle continues as he plans to "build back better from the pandemic and deliver on your priorities". He will be rebuilding his ministerial team following a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday which saw Gavin Williamson - who was criticised over his handling of schools and exams during the pandemic - sacked. He was replaced by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi. Mr Johnson is due to rejig junior and middle-ranking ministers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO