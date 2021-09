Thrive Chiropractic, located at 9500 Ray White Road, Ste. 200, Keller, is moving to a new office space within Keller at 1141 Keller Parkway, Ste. E. Buildout is expected to be finished in the next few weeks, and Thrive Chiropractic will start transitioning to the new location near the end of September, according to an email announcement. Thrive Chiropractic is home to chiropractors Dr. Johnny Nguyen and Dr. Stephany Uc, who focus on structural corrective care techniques for long-term relief. 817-745-4546. www.thrivechirodfw.com.

