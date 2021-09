Curtis Samuel has been out for a long time due to a lingering groin injury. He also spent over a week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The last time he participated in individual drills was August 15th, but he was shut down again after that practice. Washington kept 7 WRs on their initial 53-man roster, and Samuel’s absence has given rookies like Dyami Brown and Dax Milne time to develop and learn the offense.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO