Colorado commitment updates: Joshua Wiggins plans to join the Buffs in January

The Washington football team (0-2) returns home to Husky Stadium to take on Arkansas State (1-1) in the final non-conference game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies are looking for their first win of 2021, while the Red Wolves travel to Seattle with a season-opening win over Central Arkansas followed by a 55-50 loss to Memphis last Saturday in Jonesboro. The game is the first ever between the two programs. It will also be just the second time the UW has faced any of the 10 current members of the Sun Belt Conference, and the first time A-State has ever taken on a Pac-12 opponent. Following this Saturday’s game, the Huskies open Pac-12 play the following Saturday, Sept. 25, vs. California, before returning to the road to face Oregon State Oct. 2.

