Colorado commitment updates: Joshua Wiggins plans to join the Buffs in January
By Adam Munsterteiger
247Sports
9 days ago
Future Buff Joshua Wiggins feels he has taken his coverage to another level as a senior. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound cornerback from Spring (Texas) Klein Oak has been rarely tested through two games. The Panthers beat Dekaney by 35 points in their opener, but fell to Spring High last Friday. "We...
On this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we go behind enemy lines previewing Texas' upcoming home game against Rice (Saturday, 7 pm, LHN) with Owls' beat writer Matthew Bartlett of AtTheRoost.com. Considering Rice led Arkansas 17-7 in the third quarter in Week 1 in Fayetteville (before losing to...
Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with 247Sports Colorado beat writer Adam Munsterteiger to preview the Gophers' Week 3 away game against the Colorado Buffaloes of the PAC-12. 1) Colorado played a very tight game with a...
Katy (Texas) High School four-star edge defender Malick Sylla is one of the Lone Star State's top defensive prospects. The big-framed, Texas A&M-bound Sylla stars for a Katy squad that won the 2020 Texas Class 6A Division II state championship and should once again make a deep run in the postseason.
The Washington football team (0-2) returns home to Husky Stadium to take on Arkansas State (1-1) in the final non-conference game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies are looking for their first win of 2021, while the Red Wolves travel to Seattle with a season-opening win over Central Arkansas followed by a 55-50 loss to Memphis last Saturday in Jonesboro. The game is the first ever between the two programs. It will also be just the second time the UW has faced any of the 10 current members of the Sun Belt Conference, and the first time A-State has ever taken on a Pac-12 opponent. Following this Saturday’s game, the Huskies open Pac-12 play the following Saturday, Sept. 25, vs. California, before returning to the road to face Oregon State Oct. 2.
Welcome to the new home of the Horns247 video channel. As a bonus to our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. Many of our members have gotten accustomed to watching the video edition of The Flagship Podcast over on 247Sports YouTube page, but moving forward, The Flagship, in addition to other video productions (more on that to come), will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe for free and click the bell for all of the latest Texas video content.
Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, it's Kansas State playing host to Nevada from the Mountain West Conference as both teams enter the game with matching 2-0 records. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
This is the fourth weekend of Texas high school football for the 2021 season. Many schools have now completed nondistrict play and are off this weekend before they start their conference slates. But, there are plenty of others that are still in action this Thursday to Saturday. In fact, most...
Max Perrett of Arroyo Grande (Calif.) needed that one breakout night where he can generate any late buzz from college football coaches. The 2022 quarterback raised his game another level at the right time – in a shootout with an area powerhouse on Friday night. On one side of the...
West Virginia is back in the win column. After a disappointing season-opening loss to the Maryland Terrapins, the Mountaineers bounced back with a resounding beating of Long Island University. Did that 66-0 victory over the Sharks change the experts' perspective of WVU and their chances of making a bowl game? With the win - and everything else that happened in a wild weekend of college football - bowl projections around the country have changed. Here's a look at all the updated bowl projections for West Virginia heading into the third week of the season.
Ten years had passed since the last Tennessee win in the ‘Third Saturday in October.’. The date was Oct. 14, 1995. The site was Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. Peyton Manning is under center with Jay Graham behind him as the lone running back in the backfield. Two receivers are split left. Another receiver and a tight end are split right.
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – (Release) Ole Miss women’s golf senior Julia Johnson started her 2021 fall campaign with a bang, winning the individual title of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Rebels concluded the tournament in ninth place, posting their best round of 286 (-2) as...
We start today with the Indiana football teams as the Hoosiers now are full into preparing for a top 10 ranked Cincinnati team that comes into Bloomington for a much anticipated noon game on Saturday. Scouting report: No. 8 Cincinnati set to face Indiana Hoosiers for first time since 2000:...
The University of Louisville volleyball team continued its hot streak to start the season. The fifth-ranked Cardinals ran their winning streak to nine straight to start the season on Wednesday night and took down defending national champion Kentucky before a packed house at the L&N Federal Credit Union on campus.
Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore four-star wide receiver and Gators commitment Chandler Smith will be forgoing the remainder of his senior season at the high school level in both football and track. This is due to him getting a partially torn meniscus tear repaired for him to be 100-percent healthy for the college level, where he will play both football and run track at the next level for the Orange and Blue.
Florida has reportedly suffered a significant injury, with starting linebacker Ventrell Miller done for the season with a torn biceps tendon according to multiple reports. On Tuesday evening, The Athletic first reported Miller would miss the season and the Orlando Sentinel later followed with the same report. Miller left Saturday's 42-20 win over USF after motioning to the sideline and did not return.
No. 20 Arkansas returns to action this Saturday when they play host to Georgia Southern out of the Sun Belt Conference in the first meeting between the two programs. Kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is set for 3 p.m. (CDT), and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Texas A&M and New Mexico match up this Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams. Both enter Kyle Field with 2-0 records and hope to leave unblemished as well. The No. 7 Aggies - No. 5 in the Coaches Poll - are big favorites at home. After the lined opened around 25 points, it is now up to A&M being favored by 29.5. The over/under is set at 50 points.
In the third quarter of his team's 37-10 victory over UNLV Saturday, Arizona State redshirt freshman right Ben Scott briefly left the field for a single play after getting hurt. Spencer Lovell, who had been named ASU’s top backup offensive lineman before the season by position coach Mike Cavanaugh, did...
Indiana (1-1) seemed to regain its mojo last Saturday with a 42-point dismantling of the Idaho Vandals at a raucous Memorial Stadium. In more ways than one, it’s exactly what Tom Allen’s squad hoped for, and needed. But now a mighty task awaits this Saturday in Bloomington in the form...
Add another four-star prospect to the list of visitors for this week's Louisville Live event. Huntington, W. Va., Prep guard Maki Johnson, who landed an offer from Louisville on June 15, confirmed to Cardinal Authority that he will be making his way to Louisville this weekend for an unofficial visit.
Comments / 0