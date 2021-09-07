BMW i Vision AMBY: A Hip And Futuristic Electric Mountain Bike

Followup article to “A Lifetime Of Bike Riding — Part 1, 1950–2011.”. After getting hooked on road biking, in 2013, I upgraded to a Motobecane carbon fiber Shimano DI2 electric shift road bike for $2500 that I purchased mail order from Bikes Direct. The bike has 9 gears in back and two in front for a total 18 combinations. It was wonderful. I could leave the Specialized in Utah but couldn’t resist riding the Motobecane in both Wisconsin and Utah. The DI2 shifter doesn’t make it an electric bike. Essentially, you are pushing a button and a motor does the shifting. It is particularly noticeable on the front derailleur, where instead of holding the lever down for a few seconds to make the chain jump to the much bigger chain wheel, you just push a button and the motor does the rest.

