BMW i Vision AMBY: A Hip And Futuristic Electric Mountain Bike

By Enrico Punsalang
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW seems to be going all out with its electric mobility concepts lately. With the CE-04 electric scooter now well and truly a reality, the company had also recently unveiled the CE-02 urban electric scooter, which looks like an ultra-futuristic electric Grom. This time around, BMW has taken the humble bicycle, and sprinkled it with all the technological bells and whistles, so much so that it looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

