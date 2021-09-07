Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, ‘not afraid to get better,’ works on dropped passes
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t shy away from one of the team’s biggest preseason storylines. Throughout the offseason, training camp and in the preseason games, this year’s fifth overall draft pick has struggled with repeated drops. In his first news conference since the issue became more pronounced, Chase said the missed catches stemmed from a lack of focus and concentration. He admitted that he didn’t get as much out of his first NFL preseason as he hoped.blackchronicle.com
