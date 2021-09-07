Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, ‘not afraid to get better,’ works on dropped passes

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has clarified comments he made about NFL footballs being different than NCAA footballs on Thursday. In an interview with Bengals.com, Chase said: "The ball is different because it is bigger. It doesn't have the white stripes on the side so you can't see the ball coming from the tip point so you actually have to look for the strings on the ball at the top, which is hard to see because whole ball is brown and you have the six strings that are white. But for the most part, just have to get used to it and find out what I am comfortable with catching."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO