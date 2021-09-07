CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, ‘not afraid to get better,’ works on dropped passes

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t shy away from one of the team’s biggest preseason storylines. Throughout the offseason, training camp and in the preseason games, this year’s fifth overall draft pick has struggled with repeated drops. In his first news conference since the issue became more pronounced, Chase said the missed catches stemmed from a lack of focus and concentration. He admitted that he didn’t get as much out of his first NFL preseason as he hoped.

Related
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings CB destroys Ja’Marr Chase for predicting Bengals win

Ja’Marr Chase’s preseason struggles haven’t stopped him from remaining confident heading into the 17-game slate. Kris Boyd wasn’t having it. Chase had trouble catching the ball in preseason, and even cited the difference between a college and professional football size as to the reason why. The LSU product didn’t play football last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s no shock he’s a little rusty. He’s plenty talented, and should be a great target for Joe Burrow moving forward.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Worst Drop, Joe Burrow Works the Deep Ball and the Latest on Trae Waynes

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has had drop issues throughout training camp and the preseason, but his worst one might've happened during Monday's practice. Chase looked strong, explosive and fast during the session. He also had plenty of nice receptions. Unfortunately for him and the Bengals, he had an awful drop toward the end of the portion that was open to the media.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals News (9/5): The latest fantasy projections for Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Have Monster Season According to Latest Fantasy Football Projections. Vikings Week is here. In seven days the Bengals open the season (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) at Paul Brown Stadium against Minnesota and Bengaldom weighs in. Bengals: What happened to former players during 53-man...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Explains Why He’s Been Dropping Passes

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase didn’t make a strong impression on the rest of the NFL this preseason, as he struggled to create separation on his routes and had a handful of drops. Although it’d be easy for Chase to get frustrated over his preseason struggles, the LSU product...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Drops Continue, the Newcomers Arrive and Injury Updates

The Bengals practiced for the final time this week on Thursday afternoon. They'll be off for the next three days and be back at in action on Monday. One of the biggest storylines of the preseason has been Ja'Marr Chase's drop issues. The theme continued during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media.
NFL
WKRC

Bengal Notes: Chase discusses drop issues; Waynes to miss opener; captains named

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase addressed the drop issues that plagued him at times during training camp and came to fruition the last two preseason games in a head-on fashion on Monday, offered reasons why they may have happened and some ways he is trying to fix the problem.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Adjusts to NFL Footballs Amid Drop Problem

It's been a difficult preseason for Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase. The No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft tallied four drops in his last two preseason games ahead of Week 1 on Sunday, raising some serious concern in Cincinnati regarding its first-round selection. Chase attributed one drop in the preseason finale to a "lack of concentration," though he cited another interesting issue as he adjusts from the college game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase has weak excuse for preseason struggles

It was a frustrating preseason for Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase, who had a difficult time holding onto the football. Through three preseason games, the rookie out of LSU hauled in just one pass while dropping the others thrown his direction. The second preseason game was particularly hard to watch,...
NFL
New York Post

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase has insane reason for drops: ‘The ball is different’

Ja’Marr Chase is still trying to get adjusted from college ball to the pros, with an extra emphasis on the ball. The former LSU wide receiver, who was selected fifth overall in the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals this year, has raised some eyebrows after speaking about how it is harder to pick up the NFL football on his routes.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase clarifies comments about NFL, NCAA balls being different

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has clarified comments he made about NFL footballs being different than NCAA footballs on Thursday. In an interview with Bengals.com, Chase said: "The ball is different because it is bigger. It doesn't have the white stripes on the side so you can't see the ball coming from the tip point so you actually have to look for the strings on the ball at the top, which is hard to see because whole ball is brown and you have the six strings that are white. But for the most part, just have to get used to it and find out what I am comfortable with catching."
NFL

