Ohio Judge Reverses Order Requiring Ivermectin for COVID Patient on Ventilator

By Corbin Bolies
 9 days ago
An Ohio judge has reversed an order requiring a hospital to give ivermectin, the horse deworming drug propped up as a COVID-19 treatment, to an ICU patient breathing via a ventilator. In a Monday order, Butler County Judge Michael Oster said the drug “has not been shown to be effective” and that he could not force the hospital to honor the prescription for it. “After considering all of the evidence presented in this case, there can be no doubt that the medical and scientific communities do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19,” Oster wrote.

Florida Landlord Tells Tenants: Get Vaxxed or Get Out

People across the U.S. have found they need to be vaccinated from COVID-19 to eat, work, and party. Some Florida residents will now need it if they want to continue living in their current apartment. A landlord in Lauderhill, Florida, a city northwest of Fort Lauderdale, has mandated his tenants and building employees be vaccinated from the virus to keep their lease and jobs. The move, instituted last month, outraged some of his existing tenants, one of whom filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to renew her lease without having to disclose her vaccination status. Two workers have also quit due to the policy.
Biden Admin Using Israel Data on Waning Vax Efficacy to Push Booster Shots: Report

Despite being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, Israel is in the midst of a massive surge of COVID infections. Now, the Biden administration is using unpublished research from Israel to guide its effort to get booster shots in Americans’ arms as soon as next week, according to sources cited by Politico. The Israel data, which will reportedly be made public this week, suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization decreases over time. The shot’s protection against mild and moderate illness is also believed to decrease over time. Some CDC and FDA officials have disagreed with the Biden administration’s push to start booster shots, saying it’s not supported by domestic data.
Biden Administration Asks Federal Judge to Halt Enforcement of Radical Texas Abortion Ban

The Biden administration has launched a new legal challenge to the extreme Texas law that effectively bans all abortions in the state. According to The Washington Post, the Justice Department has asked a federal judge to lift the abortion ban while its suit against the radical law makes its way through the courts. The Biden administration sued Texas last week in an attempt to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law for good, and Tuesday night’s filing requests a temporary restraining order or injunction to prevent Texas from enforcing the law for the time being. The department’s brief accused Texas of introducing “an unprecedented scheme... to shield a plainly unconstitutional law from review.” The abortion ban came into effect at the start of this month, and effectively bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy—before many know they’re pregnant—with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Pfizer Exec: We’ll Seek Vaccine Approval for Youngest Kids in November

Pfizer is aiming to seek approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids in November, the company announced Tuesday. An application for approval of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years is expected to be filed with the Food and Drug Administration “in the weeks shortly thereafter the filing of the data for the 5 to the 11 year-olds... assuming all of the data is positive,” Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio was quoted saying at an industry conference. The company has said it plans to seek approval of the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old in early October.
Soldiers Must Get Vaccinated by Mid-December or Face Dismissal: Pentagon

Army guidelines published Tuesday outline the timeline that soldiers will need to abide by to comply with President Joe Biden’s mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations. All members of active-duty units will need to be vaccinated by Dec. 15, all Reserve and National Guard members by June 30, 2022. If they refuse, soldiers may be suspended or dismissed. Roughly 83 percent of all members of the military have been vaccinated against the respiratory virus, according to the Defense Department. “While soldiers who refuse the vaccine will first be counseled by their chain of command and medical providers, continued failure to comply could result in administrative or nonjudicial punishment—to include relief of duties or discharge from the service,” the guidelines read.
Alabama Mom Jailed for Fighting Her Kid’s Suspected Bully on School Bus

An Alabama mom has been jailed after allegedly boarding a school bus and getting into a fight with an 11-year-old she suspected of bullying her kid. AL.com reports Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was hit with assault and trespass charges after the altercation was posted on social media. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department alleged that Waldrop got onto the bus early Tuesday morning then got into a fight with an 11-year-old kid who she believed had been picking on her child. Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said in a statement: “While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me... At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students.” He added that school officials are looking into what led up to the fight and are cooperating with authorities. Waldrop was released later Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $10,500.
COVID Kills Six Members of Florida Family in Three Weeks

Six members of the same Florida family have died from coronavirus complications in less than a month, the Palm Beach Post reports. “I was in their ears almost every day. ‘You’ve just got to do this,’” said Lisa Wilson, who said she lost her uncle, grandmother, and several cousins to the virus. “I’m beating myself up. Should I have pushed harder?” she was quoted telling the newspaper. Her 48-year-old uncle was the first to succumb to the virus in late August, followed days later by her 89-year-old grandmother, who left behind nine children. Three more cousins died in the days that followed, with the most recent death, 44-year-old Trentarian Moreland, coming on Sunday. All six had reportedly decided not to get vaccinated, but Wilson said her uncle made clear he regretted that decision after his health deteriorated in the hospital. “‘Tell all of our family to get vaccinated. It’s horrible. It hurts,’” she recalled him saying as he struggled to breathe.
Capitol Cop Told Friend Where Lawmakers Hid on Jan. 6, Report Says

Three of six Capitol Police officers facing disciplinary action over their handling of the Jan. 6 insurrection are under scrutiny for allegedly posing for selfies with the alleged rioters, while another is accused of divulging the secure location where lawmakers were evacuated during the chaos. Internal documents obtained by McClatchy News detail the evidence obtained by the police department’s Office of Professional Responsibility in its probe of the officers’ conduct. In one case, the FBI tipped off the police department that one of its officers was shown in a Facebook photo with suspected rioters, according to the report. The unnamed officer later said he’d posed with the suspect because he recognized him as an “alpha male” in the riots and wanted to have the photo to be able to identify him later. The internal documents note, however, that the officer apparently made no attempt to collect the suspect’s information.
Florida Nurse Admits She Threatened to Kill Kamala Harris for $53,000

A Florida nurse had pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of unhinged rants. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, is now facing five years in prison. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Phelps admitted in federal court that she sent her imprisoned husband several video messages of her screaming, rantingm and saying she had taken $53,000 to kill Harris. She said she’d carry out the hit within 50 days. Phelps also sent pictures of herself with guns and then, two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit, the department said. Some videos were reportedly filmed by her children.
FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
Transgender Prof to be Reinstated After Administrator Questioned Her “Lifestyle,” University Fired Her: Ruling

The 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Monday that a transgender professor be reinstated with tenure to the university that fired her, 10 years after an administrator said her “lifestyle” disturbed him. In a 55-page ruling, the appellate court determined that Rachel Tudor had been discriminated against on the basis of her gender identity, and ruled that her lost pay and lawyer fees be subsidized by Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Tudor, an English professor, transitioned to female in 2007, according to the federal employment suit. Her application for tenure was subsequently blocked by the university administration, after its vice president for academic affairs, Douglas McMillan, asked if she could be fired because her “transgender lifestyle” offended his religious sensibilities.
Former U.S. Intel Operatives Charged With Hacking on Behalf of UAE

Three members of a clandestine team of more than a dozen former U.S. intelligence operatives, recruited by the United Arab Emirates to surveil other governments and enemies of the state, will face federal charges in the United States. According to Justice Department documents filed Tuesday, the former cyber-agents—Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke—will face charges of conspiring to violate hacking laws and military export restriction violations.
California Takes Privileged Newsom Over Extremist Elder

SAN DIEGO—California Republicans, and the leading Republican challenger in Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election, Larry Elder, showed the country a neat trick. One can be a sore loser before one actually loses. No point in waiting until the last minute, I guess. The Elder campaign and the GOP started claiming that...
TheDailyBeast

