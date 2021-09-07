Ohio Judge Reverses Order Requiring Ivermectin for COVID Patient on Ventilator
An Ohio judge has reversed an order requiring a hospital to give ivermectin, the horse deworming drug propped up as a COVID-19 treatment, to an ICU patient breathing via a ventilator. In a Monday order, Butler County Judge Michael Oster said the drug “has not been shown to be effective” and that he could not force the hospital to honor the prescription for it. “After considering all of the evidence presented in this case, there can be no doubt that the medical and scientific communities do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19,” Oster wrote.www.thedailybeast.com
