Last Chance to Save 20% Sitewide at Kendra Scott's Labor Day Sale

Super Sale Alert: Get 60% off (plus free shipping!) on three or more pairs of socks from MrMiSocki with our exclusive promo code, R29. Adventure, intrigue, and socks. Although the un-sexy foot garment often gets a bad rap for falling into the uninspired-dad-gifts category, it certainly doesn't where MrMiSocki's concerned. The brand's very cool-and-comfortable styles come with a comic-book backstory that's literally sewn into each foot. Intrigued? Well, there's more: we secured you a 60%-off discount on three or more pairs (plus free shipping!) with our reader-exclusive code, R29. MrMiSocki's founder, Munish Taneja, conceived the brand as a perfect blend of engagement, storytelling, and fashion, partnering with artist A. T. Pratt to create its intricate world. "Socks became a bit of an obsession for me," Taneja told Refinery29. "I found it to be a really fun way to express myself without being overly obnoxious." Each MrMiSocki pair tells a story of our protagonist, Socki, and a quest for his missing sock partner — the brand has even collaborated with Kidrobot to introduce Labbit into the story with, of course, its own accompanying sock. Scroll on to discover what MrMiSocki superfans have to say about their favorite pairs that are giving socks an exciting new name.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO