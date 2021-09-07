Comedians Pat McGann and Jim Flannigan share upcoming show supporting the Danny Did Foundation
Chicago comedians and hosts of the All Over The Place podcast Pat McGann and Jim Flannigan join Jon Hansen to share their upcoming 100th episode taking place live at Zanie’s Comedy Club in Chicago’s Old Town October, 3rd. All ticket proceeds will go to the Danny Did Foundation supporting their efforts to advance the awareness of epilepsy. You can purchase tickets to the show here!wgnradio.com
