CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Comedians Pat McGann and Jim Flannigan share upcoming show supporting the Danny Did Foundation

By benandersonwgnam
wgnradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago comedians and hosts of the All Over The Place podcast Pat McGann and Jim Flannigan join Jon Hansen to share their upcoming 100th episode taking place live at Zanie’s Comedy Club in Chicago’s Old Town October, 3rd. All ticket proceeds will go to the Danny Did Foundation supporting their efforts to advance the awareness of epilepsy. You can purchase tickets to the show here!

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedians#Old Town#Epilepsy#Zanie S Comedy Club#The Danny Did Foundation

Comments / 0

Community Policy