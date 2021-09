Unlike some, I don’t like being a prophet of doom and gloom in the auto industry. Back in the summer when market experts were boldly predicting the chip shortage problem would be alleviated no later than in the spring of 2022, I honestly thought they were being overly optimistic. But most people didn’t want to think about what it would mean if the chip shortage stretched beyond that projection. Now, executives from big automaker like Daimler and Volkswagen are sounding the alarm, warning the shortage might stretch well into 2023.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO