CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milan, OH

Fun returns to Milan after a year layoff

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN — Fun at the Milan Melon Festival. It was a packed house with perfect weather and a year off from COVID.

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Bournemouth Air Festival returns after cancelled year

Bournemouth Air Festival has opened after a year off due to the pandemic. Up to one million people could attend the four-day event, which is expected to generate more than £30m for the local economy, organisers said. Flying started under cloudy skies on Thursday afternoon, including the Red Arrows' first...
FESTIVAL
rmusentrymedia.com

Bobbymania returns for start of semester fun

Bobbymania is one of the most anticipated events on the RMU Calendar and it returned on Saturday. After not being able to hold the event last year due to COVID-19, everyone was buzzing about how much fun it would be. Originally set to take place on Aug. 29, inclement weather...
WEATHER
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach Celtic Festival returns for 10th year of music, food, and fun

The 10th annual Ormond Beach Celtic Festival — usually held each spring during the third week of April — has finally arrived. Clans, pipers, and highland games athletes will gather on Sept. 11 and 12, at the traditional spot in Rockefeller Gardens and Fortunato Park for two days of folk music, food, and fun from the seven Celtic Nations and beyond.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Milan, OH
lptv.org

Ethnic Fest Returns To Walker For Another Fun Year

For roughly 30 years, on the second weekend of September, The City of Walker hosts a one-day event called Ethnic Fest. The festival kicks off with a parade in the morning and begins with its festivities in the afternoon. The event consisted of roughly 10 different food vendors, 20 crafters, and three different stages of live music.
WALKER, MN
WDEL 1150AM

'Lots of fun' | Historic Odessa Brewfest returns after year canceled by pandemic

After a year off due to the pandemic, the event returns to continue helping a great cause, said Historic Odessa Foundation Director Debbie Buckson. "Oh, it's going to be a great day. The weather looks perfect. We'll have over 50 brewers here with all kinds of great beers to taste. Music on two stages," said Historic Odessa Foundation Executive Director Debbie Buckson. "Vendors, good food, just a great day. Lots of fun."
ODESSA, DE
cntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Iceland

The visionary Andrea Maack blurs the boundaries between fashion, beauty, and art with her eponymous luxury fragrance brand, which she founded 11 years ago. Iceland has played a vital role in her creations since the launch. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a global collaboration between the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Urban Menu

Top 10 Countries for a Romantic Getaway

While romance is defined as a sensation of excitement and intrigue linked with love, being romantic can have various meanings. Whatever romance means to you, it's a sentiment that many of us seek out when we are in a relationship, and it is one that ought not to end just because you have exchanged vows. Travel is a beautiful concept in and of itself, and visiting exotic and faraway countries with the love of your life is among the most romantic things a couple could do together. Here are some of the best countries for a romantic getaway. 1.  Greece While the entire country is a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoff#Covid#Weather
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Located Off Route 66, a New Boutique Hotel in Flagstaff Has the Ultimate Southwestern Vibe

An exciting new boutique hotel is coming soon to Flagstaff. Slated to open in January 2022, High Country Motor Lodge is inspired by the vast, rugged beauty of Northern Arizona. Located off the iconic U.S. Route 66 that has galvanized many a grand adventure throughout the decades, an authentic and retro vibe will permeate throughout the property.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Hotel Online

Marriott Bonvoy Adds Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection to Portfolio in Greece

GREECE — September 14, 2021 — Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality, welcomes Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection, to its growing portfolio. Located on the sun-kissed shores of the turquoise Ionian Sea, the stunning hotel offers an exclusive, bohemian experience, bringing together world-class dining, serene wellness facilities, and family adventures.
LIFESTYLE
Norwalk Reflector

Upground reservoir tactics

Last spring I took a walk around Shelby's upground Reservoir No. 3, and with nothing else to do spent time watching two men boat fishing there. They had four lines out and were electric motoring their way here and there hoping for a good catch. I couldn't see what they were using for bait, but I suspect it was nightcrawlers since when they re-cast occasionally, their offerings hit the water with only a tiny splash, indicating little weight on lines end. In short, it appeared they were trolling just a couple of feet below the surface. No. 3 is infested with small green sunfish and I saw them catch a couple of these, but nothing else, and therein lies a tale.
SHELBY, OH
travelweekly.com

Sandals is offering Covid-19 vacation assurance

Sandals Resorts International has introduced a new program to put cancellation-weary travelers at ease when they book trips through next year. Sandals Vacation Assurance guarantees "a free replacement vacation including airfare for guests impacted by Covid-19-related travel interruptions," according to a statement from the company behind Sandals and Beaches Resorts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kingsriverlife.com

Ways to Make the Most out of a Weekend Getaway

Weekend getaways are the quickest way to give yourself a breather, as not all vacations need to be lengthy in duration. A 48-hour getaway is highly underrated- not only does it allow you to destress during a busy work month but it is also budget-friendly. Got a long weekend coming...
TRAVEL
Norwalk Reflector

Bullfrogs are waiting — time to jump on them

It’s an obvious fact that many thousands of Ohioans like to fish and many more enjoy hunting for deer, wild turkeys and small game. Yet others spend time boating, camping, hiking, backpacking and nature watching. But frogging? Hardly anyone goes after a meal of bullfrog legs, but they should. The big frogs are found in nearly all of our 88 counties, seeking to fill their stomachs with insects, minnows, crayfish, and anything else they might possibly digest in creeks, streams, rivers, drainage ditches, swamps, ponds and lakes. The season came in June 11 and will continue until April 30 with a 15-frog limit and it can be easy to fill that limit.
ANIMALS
matadornetwork.com

10 epic outdoor adventures in Dubai beyond the camel rides

While Dubai’s claim to fame might lie in its reputation as a city of scintillating skyscrapers, slick sportscars, and snazzy malls the size of small towns, a trip to the city need not be just about the luxurious and ostentatious. If you’re looking to enjoy Dubai’s abundant sun, sand, and sea through the lens of adventure, the city and its neighboring emirates are not short on epic offerings.
WORLD
travelexperta.com

The Best Places to Visit in Lonavala

Lonavala is a beautiful and popular hill station in the Sahyadri range located at an altitude of 1,400 meters. People have visited it since time immemorial, and it continues to be one of the most loved destinations for tourists from across the globe. The city offers many tourist spots such as Lonavala Lake, Bhaja Caves, Rajmachi Point, Lohagad Fort, and Khandala View Point. Today, we will look at some of these places and what you can expect when you visit them!
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy