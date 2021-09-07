Fun returns to Milan after a year layoff

It’s an obvious fact that many thousands of Ohioans like to fish and many more enjoy hunting for deer, wild turkeys and small game. Yet others spend time boating, camping, hiking, backpacking and nature watching. But frogging? Hardly anyone goes after a meal of bullfrog legs, but they should. The big frogs are found in nearly all of our 88 counties, seeking to fill their stomachs with insects, minnows, crayfish, and anything else they might possibly digest in creeks, streams, rivers, drainage ditches, swamps, ponds and lakes. The season came in June 11 and will continue until April 30 with a 15-frog limit and it can be easy to fill that limit.
