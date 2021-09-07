Brown County Commission 8.31.2021

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker and William Pollock. Also present were Brown County Clerk Dawn M. Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.