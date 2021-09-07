CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We have 3 NCs and I'll take all the Uga losses in the world

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

You keep pounding your little puppy chests over regular season wins. We'll take the postseason ones. Had UGA danced all over us offensively, I could see the chest beating. That’s not what happened. I just received my "checking in on you" email from my UGA co-worker. I congratulated him on...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

We made UGA look better than they are

Our completely inept game plan, offensive line, and play calling made their defense look like the 85 bears. UGA's offense is every bit as vanilla and predicable as years past. That 40 year drought will not end this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mike Tyson
chatsports.com

ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson's loss to UGA

During ESPN’s College Football Final show, analysts Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer commented on third-ranked Clemson’s 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times — the most sacks the Tigers have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Last time we lost to UGA to open the season

We did not lose another game to an unranked team that season. We routed Oklahoma in the bowl game, and since then, we have made the CFP every year, winning twice. So IF we don't make the playoffs this year (although I still think we may run the table and qualify), maybe we are setting the table for another 6 year run like the one that started in 2015.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

I’ll take that strategy,, at least it’s action.

Need to see where the playoff vote is going at the end of the month. That -- Stech 09/05/2021 07:57AM. Expansion must improve finances of the conference. UConn will not do that. -- wwhokie1 09/05/2021 07:45AM. From the ACC's perspective, having a member in the state of Texas -- VTHokie2000...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

I think we will have a new OL coach after this season. I

Re: Examining OL issues, I went to the recruiting rankings. And I don't have the time to look back at the number of OL we typically have on scholarship, so maybe the 11 we have this year is an anomaly and not the norm, but I find it very interesting and telling that even teams like Bama and UGA who recruit the OL at an elite level, also with 2 different offensive philosophies, carry 15+ on scholarship and 20+ total. I feel like if someone like me can see this, certainly our coaches know this--have to wonder if there is a humility/humbleness that might need to set in and recognize our weaknesses in recruiting and as a staff, vs trusting their process and evaluation--not saying toss it all out the window, keep that philosophy for the positions we evaluate the best, but maybe change that on OL recruiting/signing--just a thought and like I said, I am not an X's and O's guy per se, just a guy who has watched football and Clemson football for 37 years.
CLEMSON, SC
theScore

Orgeron: 'I take responsibility' for LSU's upset loss to UCLA

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is shouldering the blame for the Tigers' shocking 38-27 loss to UCLA. "We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU," Orgeron said, according to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. "It's my responsibility. I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we've got to get better."
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Re: Notre Dame loss vs UGA

So I am hearing we are out of the playoff because we lost to UGA by 7 in the first game of the year? Last year we lost to #4 Notre Dame in OT in November and got in the playoff. I predict there will only be one undefeated team by the end of the year so let’s not lose our minds just yet.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

All I got to say is---- " No way we are this bad!"

I have not seen DJ make a great play yet. And that is not on the OL completely. DJ isn't stepping out of the box, he had had multiple times he could run for 5yds and doesnt take it. He is staring down every WR. Why doesn't he roll out of the box and pass the ball 10-15yds.
NFL
tigernet.com

I have heard that we need help....

Along the offensive line. Well Clemson got some good news early this weekend with a certain class of 23 OL. Do not know when that will go public. Also Clemson offered Alabama DT Khurtiss Perry yesterday. I was asked a bunch about where Clemson goes after missing on Travis Shaw, I shot down Hero Kanu and Caden Curry, I can tell you that Clemson is about to push like heck for the Alabama native, from what I have heard. Clemson was in constant contact with him before they offered, and now it is officially on...
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

'I've got every faith we’ll be up there challenging this season'

Matt Beard has reiterated his faith in his new-look Liverpool FC Women squad and firmly believes his team will bounce back strongly following their narrow loss to London City Lionesses. The Reds visit Watford in the FA Women’s Championship on Saturday, with the game to be played at Vicarage Road.
SOCCER
247Sports

Sooners LB David Ugwoegbu: 'I think we’ll open up some eyes throughout the rest of the season'

NORMAN, Okla. — Following a week one performance where the Sooners gave up 35 points and just a shade under 400 yards of total offense and let the Tulane Green Wave storm back for nearly another one of those inexplicable losses, the questions about the defense have surfaced once again. Although at times it was great, including on a four-and-out that largely sealed the 40-35 victory, there were plenty of times where it was just the opposite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Expert here breaking down

New Tiger fans take GT for granted. GT first played football in 1892. Since then they have won most of their games. They are one of the most successful college football programs. They have won four national championships and sixteen conference titles. Few have that record, including their arch rival, UGA (or Clemson).
CLEMSON, SC
sportswar.com

I'll give you Cooks and Miller and Conley have had their moments ...

But they won't scare defenses and their TE's are subpar. You can gameplan Cooks out of the equation and force the others to beat you and let's face it, Tyrod hasn't been able to slice and dice defenses consistently. I feel pretty good that he will have at least 30 yards rushing.
NFL
tigernet.com

Guess we’ll have to be patient with the wildcat

I want to see Will Taylor throw the ball as much as anyone, but it seems they just want to run him right now. My guess is, since they let him run the wildcat during the Georgia game, they know he can throw it pretty well but didn’t want to put that pressure on him early in the season. At some awesome point in the season, Dabo will let him throw and it will be awesome (he played QB in high school and assume he has a solid arm with his baseball background). We always seem to enjoy setting big things up like that.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Halftime show: Tiger Band, SC State Marching 101

"It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." What has happened to the Marching 101? The first time they came to Clemson they had 24 or more sousaphones (they had 4 on Saturday) and marched probably 300. The count during the game I did was 76. It is hard to hear opposing bands where I sit in the stadium but they were barely audible. Just curious as to what has happened for them to just shrink so much. I know that it is an HBCU things that they sit like statues most of the entire game but that looks like it’s no fun at all. I was looking for them to bring a big group and both bands together to fill the field.
CLEMSON, SC

