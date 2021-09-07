We have 3 NCs and I'll take all the Uga losses in the world

Re: Examining OL issues, I went to the recruiting rankings. And I don't have the time to look back at the number of OL we typically have on scholarship, so maybe the 11 we have this year is an anomaly and not the norm, but I find it very interesting and telling that even teams like Bama and UGA who recruit the OL at an elite level, also with 2 different offensive philosophies, carry 15+ on scholarship and 20+ total. I feel like if someone like me can see this, certainly our coaches know this--have to wonder if there is a humility/humbleness that might need to set in and recognize our weaknesses in recruiting and as a staff, vs trusting their process and evaluation--not saying toss it all out the window, keep that philosophy for the positions we evaluate the best, but maybe change that on OL recruiting/signing--just a thought and like I said, I am not an X's and O's guy per se, just a guy who has watched football and Clemson football for 37 years.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO