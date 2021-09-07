How Much Was Michael K. Williams Worth At The Time Of His Death?
On September 6, the New York Post reported that Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment. Williams, who starred in "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," and the HBO series "Lovecraft Country," was discovered by his nephew. While an official cause of death has yet to be reported, drug paraphernalia was found on the kitchen table next to Williams, pointing to a fatal drug overdose. "No foul play indicated. No forced entry, the apartment was in order," a law enforcement insider told the Post, further suggesting that the actor OD'ed.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0