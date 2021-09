Swinney on Lyn-J Dixon's third-string spot: "That's just where he is" Sometimes the depth chart released by Clemson can come with quite the serving of salt, but there's no mistaking one part of it this week. Lyn-J Dixon and his playing time early in the season -- or lack thereof -- has been addressed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney already, but Swinney was asked on his Read Update »

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO